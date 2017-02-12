Guild of Artists closed, library event postponed

Due to weather, the Ridgefield Guild of Artists will be closed today, Sunday, Feb 12. In addition, the Guild has adjusted it’s schedule for Hot and Cold Extremes exhibition pick-ups and CameraWorks 2017 receiving to make up for the loss of hours today.

Please visit our website (rgoa.org) for up-to-date scheduling.

Hot stove league

After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone the Hot Stove League with Gary Cohen event that is scheduled for tomorrow, February 12th, due to anticipated bad weather conditions.

This event will be rescheduled to take place next Sunday, February 19th at 1:00 pm with the doors opening at noon.

People who purchased tickets but are unable to attend this event next Sunday, can contact the Ridgefield Library by 5:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14th to receive a refund. Refunds will not be granted after Tuesday. To request a refund the should contact Laureen Bubniak at 203-438-2282 Ext. 11029 or at lmbubniak@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

We will continue to take bids for the Mets game day package courtesy of SNY: four field-level seats, four on-field batting practice passes and a visit to the Ralph Kiner broadcast booth, from which Gary, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling broadcast games. Bids can be made at the Circulation Desk at the Library or call Laureen Bubniak at 203-438-2282 Ext. 11029. It’s a remarkable opportunity to create a priceless memory for you, your family and friends! The winner of this auction will be announced as the main program ends at 2:30 pm on Sunday, February 19th.