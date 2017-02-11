John Fagas, Marine Corps veteran

John Fagas, 87, of Ridgefield, formerly of Pearl River, N.Y., husband of Georgeann (Fondulis) Fagas, died on Friday, February 3, 2017 at Danbury Hospital.

Mr. Fagas was born in New York, N.Y., February 3, 1930, a son of Vasili and Alexandra (Sverkides) Fagas. He attended NY schools and earned his BBA degree from the City College of New York, and his MA from Bucknell University. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served during the Korean War.

Mr. Fagas, an educator, retired from Ardsley Public Schools as Director of Guidance. He enjoyed music, woodworking, reading, was a jack-of-all-trades, and was an avid NY Yankees and Giants fan. An area resident for over ten years, he was a member of the Ridgefield Mens Club and a member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Danbury.

In addition to his wife of sixty four years, Mr. Fagas is survived by a son, J. Christopher Fagas and his wife Kathleen of Foster, RI; a daughter, Alexandra “Sandy” Clouse and her husband Joseph of Ridgefield,: and three grandchildren: Lindsay, John and Stephen. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fagas was predeceased by a brother, James Fagas.

The Rite of Burial was held on Saturday, February 11, 2017 in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Road, in Danbury, with Father Peter Karloutsos officiating. Interment followed in Mapleshade Cemetery, Ridgefield.

Contributions in Mr. Fagas’ memory may be made to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Clapboard Ridge Road, Danbury, CT 06811.

Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield was in charge of arrangements.