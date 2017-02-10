Mary Rindfleisch, assistant director Ridgefield Library, said this year’s “Hard Drive Smash” proceeds — $1,865 — doubled last year’s total.

Forty-three people brought in everything from old computers to flat-screen TVs to VCRs to a vacuum cleaner to a word processor from the 1970s.

“With the pace of technology change these days, even iPads and phones only a couple of years old are obsolete already, and we had a bunch of those too,” Rindfleisch said.