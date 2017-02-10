High school senior Kendra Gordillo (right) helped break down around 100 items of outdated technology at the Ridgefield Library last Saturday, bringing in $1,865 that will go towards funding RidgeCon 2017 in August at the Ridgefield Library. — Steve Coulter photo
Mary Rindfleisch, assistant director Ridgefield Library, said this year’s “Hard Drive Smash” proceeds — $1,865 — doubled last year’s total.
Forty-three people brought in everything from old computers to flat-screen TVs to VCRs to a vacuum cleaner to a word processor from the 1970s.
“With the pace of technology change these days, even iPads and phones only a couple of years old are obsolete already, and we had a bunch of those too,” Rindfleisch said.
Ridgefield High juniors Alden Burns and Sarah Armstrong tear apart an old computer hard drive and keyboard at the Ridgefield Library’s second annual ‘Hard Drive Smash’ last Saturday. The library collected $1,865 from the event that will go toward funding RidgeCon 2017 in August. — Steve Coulter photo
Desmond Kager, a senior at Ridgefield High School, and fellow senior Kendra Gordillo (right), broke down around 100 items of outdated technology last weekend, including laptops and vacuum cleaners.