Cops report missing dog found after snowstorm Thursday night

Cops are looking for this dog’s owners. He was found last night during the storm.

Ridgefield police are looking for the owner of a dog they found on Ridgebury Road last night — Thursday, Feb. 9.

Please call the department at 203-438-6531 if you have any information.

