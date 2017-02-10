Cops report missing dog found after snowstorm Thursday night

Ridgefield police are looking for the owner of a dog they found on Ridgebury Road last night — Thursday, Feb. 9.
Please call the department at 203-438-6531 if you have any information.
Ridgefield police are looking for the owner of a dog they found on Ridgebury Road last night — Thursday, Feb. 9.
Please call the department at 203-438-6531 if you have any information.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877