Evensong at St. Stephen’s Sunday

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will present a Choral Evensong on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m. Evensong, the centuries-old tradition of sung evening prayer, includes hymns, anthems, and Anglican chant.

The canticles will be the Magnificat and Nunc Dimittis. Musical selections will also include the anthem Holy is the True Light and the Blackburn Cathedral responses.

“Evensong is a beautiful and meditative experience,” said Scott Toperzer, minister of music at St. Stephen’s. The service is free but donations will be accepted. A wine and cheese reception will follow.