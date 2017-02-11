Have a Heart for Mission fair will be Sunday, Feb. 12, at the First Congregational Church in support of the church’s wider mission partners.

This year’s fair features a walk-through of designated rooms in the church’s program building, categorized as food and beverage, home and auto, travel and leisure, arts and media, kids and family fun, fashion and pampering, fitness and sports, and entertainment. A silent auction, featuring a variety of items ranging from local Ridgefield goods and services to week-long vacation getaways, opens to the public at 11:30 and culminates at 1 p.m.

The fair follows the church’s morning worship services.

For more information, call 203-438-8077 or visit firstcongregational.com