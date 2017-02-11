The Ridgefield Press

Have a Heart fair at First Congregational Church Sunday

By The Ridgefield Press on February 11, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Religion · 0 Comments

Have a Heart for Mission fair will be Sunday, Feb. 12, at the First Congregational Church in support of the church’s wider mission partners.

This year’s fair features a walk-through of designated rooms in the church’s program building, categorized as food and beverage, home and auto, travel and leisure, arts and media, kids and family fun, fashion and pampering, fitness and sports, and entertainment. A silent auction, featuring a variety of items ranging from local Ridgefield goods and services to week-long vacation getaways, opens to the public at 11:30 and culminates at 1 p.m.

The fair follows the church’s morning worship services.

For more information, call 203-438-8077 or visit firstcongregational.com

 

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Bil Mikulewicz plans talk on Tai Chi Thursday
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress