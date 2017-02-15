The Ridgefield Press

Women voters league to host talk on civility

Todd Brewster.

Civility in Politics, a program hosted by the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, is planned for Thursday, Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Library and the Being Human, Being Kind group.

Journalist and TV and film producer Todd Brewster will lead the discussion. Panelists include former RHS assistant principal and current Region 9 superintendent of schools Tom McMorran, First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Newtown First Selectman E. Patricia Llodra, Connecticut Republican Party chairman JR Romano and No Labels chief strategist Ryan Clancy. No Labels is a nonprofit organization composed of Republicans, Democrats, and independents.

