Patricia Gotimer, East Ridge math teacher

Patricia “Pat” Donnellan Gotimer, 61, died Feb. 9.

Born on Nov. 21, 1955, Pat grew up in New York and moved to Ridgefield with her family in 1988.

She was a lifelong math teacher, most recently teaching at East Ridge Middle School.

Patricia is survived by her two daughters, Lauren Mary Gotimer of Monroe and Sarah Gotimer of Brooklyn, N.Y., her mother Laurene Etschenberg Donnellan of Lynbrook, N.Y., her siblings, Andrew and Terry Donnellan of Larchmont, N.Y., Mary Donnellan of Inwood, W.V., Kevin and Barbara Donnellan of Clifton, Va., Joan Ondrus of Floral Park, N.Y. and Carol Ann and Eric Timpson of Bristow, Va., along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pat was predeceased by her father, Andrew Bourke Donnellan.

The wake will be on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, N.Y. Visiting hours are 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Raymond’s R.C. Church, 263 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, N.Y. Monday, Feb. 13, at 11:45 a.m.

Interment will follow at The Cemetery of the Holy Rood, 111 Old Country Road, Westbury, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065.

