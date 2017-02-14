An evening of poetry honoring Black History Month

Art in Common will host Expressions, an evening of poetry, at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. The program, honoring the spirit of Black History month, will be led by historian Hampton Carey.

Art in Common, Inc. is a community outreach charitable organization whose mission is to promote creativity and increase community awareness around important social issues. “We work with resettled refugees and at-risk-youth to engender an inclusive spirit of creativity and connection across diverse populations,” said Aimee Jette, Art in Common’s founder.

Among the poets are Akbal Radjab and Aaron Fagan.

Radjab moved to Bridgeport from Tanzania in late 2015, composes in both his native Swahili and in English, and has worked in mentoring at Fairfield University.

Fagan is the author of two books of poetry, Garage and Echo Train. His latest manuscript was a finalist for the National Poetry series.

For information on upcoming events and ways to get involved, visit artincommon.org