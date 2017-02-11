The Ridgefield Press

Bil Mikulewicz plans talk on Tai Chi Thursday

By The Ridgefield Press on February 11, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefielder Bil Mikulewicz, after retiring seven years ago, gave up his stationary bike and became a Yang Family Tai Chi trainer. He is giving a free talk, Tai Chi, What Is It, Where Did It Come From? at the Cannon Grange Hall on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7:30 p.m. The hall is at 25 Cannon Road in Wilton.

“Most medical professionals are not really aware of what Tai Chi is, but they buy into the common wisdom that it isn’t harmful and it helps with balance as we grow older, Mikulewicz said, noting that while that’s true, “there’s so much more.”

