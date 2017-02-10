Artist Nancy Moore in Carriage Barn show

Ridgefield artist Nancy Moore is one of the eight award-winning artists who will show their work at the Art X 8: Visions & Revelations exhibit at the Carriage Barn Art Center at Waveny Park, New Canaan, Feb. 11-15.

A reception is planned for Feb. 11 from 4 to 6.

Moore works in mixed media, including wax crayon, paint, pencil, woodcut, and fiber. Moore is a member of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists and also the Westport Artists Collective and the Katonah Artists Association. In 2014, she was inducted in the National Association of Women Artists.