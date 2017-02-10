Ridgefielder leads Adopt-a-Platoon service project

Noah Schmidt, Ridgefield resident and junior at Immaculate High School, has spearheaded a project for our military deployed overseas.

“I have always admired the brave service that our military does to keep us safe. It is both humbling and honorable,” Schmidt said.

He reached out to the Adopt-a-Platoon organization and applied to be a part of the program.

He reached out to his National Honor Society coordinator at school to see if some of his fellow students on NHS with him could volunteer at lunch to collect Valentine’s and notes of encouragement and support for a Navy platoon deployed in the Middle East.

“The support from classmates and teachers was overwhelming,” Schmidt said.

He also reached out to the Ridgefield community during the two snow days to see if kids spending their days at home could make a few cards.

He had a goal of 300 notes, which was surpassed easily.

“Anything I can do to encourage and make these men and women feel our support is so awesome,” Schmidt said.

He plans to continue this project through his senior year with an additional project in May.

He will once again ask for friends and community for his continued support of the Platoon.

For more information or to get involved with Noah’s project please send an email to schmidtnoaht@gmail.com