Ridgefield boys hockey blasts Norwalk, 7-2

One night after winning its showdown with New Canaan, the Ridgefield High boys hockey team added another victory over a less-imposing opponent.

Playing at home at the Winter Garden Arena, the Tigers routed the Norwalk/McMahon combined squad by a score of 7-2 on Wednesday night.

It was 14th consecutive triumph for Ridgefield, which was coming off a 3-1 win over New Canaan on Tuesday evening in Darien. Ridgefield, the state’s top-ranked team, is now 15-1 overall with four regular-season games remaining.

The Tigers had a modest 2-0 lead over Norwalk/McMahon at the end of the first period in Wednesday’s game. Ridgefield then scored four of the five goals in the second period to open a 6-1 lead. Each team added one goal during the final 15 minutes.

Kieran McGowan had two goals to lead the Tigers. Landon Byers, Matteo van Wees, Liam Galloway, Nick Cullinan, and Christoph Schneider added one goal apiece.

Jack McGeary contributed two assists, and Ben Giangrasso, Harrison Chuma, Jack Stafford, Del Irving, Cullinan, and Schneider had one assist apiece.

Sophomore Sean Gordon got the start in goal for Ridgefield and finished with 12 saves.

Notes: Ridgefield’s next game is this Saturday (Feb. 11) against the Staples/Weston/Shelton combined team at 8:50 p.m. at the Winter Garden.