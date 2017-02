What do you think about the district’s decision to close schools after 8:00 a.m. today? The timing was fine

They waited too long

It was the wrong decision, the roads are fine

Flip flopping between a delay and a closing is unfair to parents View Results Loading … Loading …

The school district had announced a delay this morning before switching to a closure after 8:00 a.m.

Did it come too late? Or was the decision in keeping with the district’s policy for student safety?

If you have an opinion send a letter to the editor at news@theridgefieldpress.com