Delay off: Ridgefield schools closed Friday

Ridgefield Public Schools have gone from a two-hour delay to having no school Friday, Feb. 10.

The district’s Twitter account reported the decision at 8:20 a.m.

“All Ridgefield Public Schools and Offices are now closed due to poor road conditions today, 2/10,” the post stated.

The Wooster School is also closed Friday.

Ridgefield Academy received a 90-minute delay.

Ridgefield police reported three accidents yesterday — Thursday, Feb. 9 — and an additional 15 cars that were stuck on the road or had slid off it.

“There was no property damage,” said Capt. Jeff Kreitz.

