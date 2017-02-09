School budget to be finalized Monday night before Feb. 25 public hearing

The Board of Education will conclude its 2017-18 budget meetings after months of discussion and planning Monday, Feb. 13.
Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin will present the completed budget, including $256,719 in finalized cuts presented Monday Feb. 6 and $524,469 outlined as potential cuts along with an additional $352,419 still remaining to be shaved off from other areas not currently determined to meet the municipal 2.5% spending cap.
The schedule is as follows:
- Monday, Feb. 13: Budget presentation at 7:30 p.m. in the town hall annex.
- Saturday, Feb 25: Public hearing at 10:00 a.m. at South Ridge Middle School
- Monday, Feb. 27: Budget vote at 7:30 p.m. in the town hall annex.