Chamber announces restaurant week Feb. 20-26

Break up the winter doldrums with a great meal at a great price during Ridgefield Restaurant Week!

From Monday, Feb. 20 to Sunday, Feb. 26, participating restaurants are offering price fixe lunch and/or dinner specials. Participating restaurants include Ancient Mariner, Bailey’s Backyard, Bernard’s/Sarah’s Wine Bar, Little Pub, Luna Rossa, Southwest Café, Sucre Sale, Terra Restaurant inside Hotel Zero Degrees, Terra Sole, Tiger’s Den Sports Bar & Grill, and Wooster Hollow Diner. More restaurants are still being added! To view all participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week specials, go to www.DestinationRidgefield.com and click on the “Special Offers” box at the top of the page.

For more information on Ridgefield Restaurant Week and other events around town, visit www.destinationridgefield.com/events or call the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce at (203) 438-5992.