What’s closed? Here’s a list of Ridgefield businesses, office not opening Thursday

Here’s an unofficial list of Ridgefield stores and offices closed Thursday, Feb. 9. The Press will keep updating this as the day goes on.

All Ridgefield Public Schools are closed Feb. 9.

The Wooster School, Ridgefield Academy, and Saint Mary’s School are all closed.

The League of Women voters art raffle has been postponed from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15

Non-emergency town offices are closed (ex: Town Hall, Parks and Recreation, planning and zoning)

Ridgefield Library is closed Feb. 9.

Founders Hall is closed today — Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Aldrich will be closed Thursday, February 9 due to inclement weather. Stay safe everyone!

The Boys and Girls Club will be CLOSED today, Thursday February 9th.

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance is closed Feb. 9.

Adam Broderick Salon, Ridgefield Running Company, Dapper Den Barber Shop, The Cake Box — all closed

109 Cheese & Wine and Deborah Anns Sweet Shoppe have announced closings.

