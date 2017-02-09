The Ridgefield Press

What’s closed? Here’s a list of Ridgefield businesses, office not opening Thursday

By The Ridgefield Press on February 9, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Ridgefield Supply is open today — Thursday, Feb. 9. That’s why this worker was out blowing snow before 9 a.m. Not many other people are out in the village. — Steve Coulter photo

Here’s an unofficial list of Ridgefield stores and offices closed Thursday, Feb. 9. The Press will keep updating this as the day goes on.

  • All Ridgefield Public Schools are closed Feb. 9.
  • The Wooster School, Ridgefield Academy, and Saint Mary’s School are all closed.
  • The League of Women voters art raffle has been postponed from Feb. 9 to Feb. 15
  • Non-emergency town offices are closed (ex: Town Hall, Parks and Recreation, planning and zoning)
  • Ridgefield Library is closed Feb. 9.
  • Founders Hall is closed today — Thursday, Feb. 9.
  • The Aldrich will be closed Thursday, February 9 due to inclement weather. Stay safe everyone!
  • The Boys and Girls Club will be CLOSED today, Thursday February 9th.
  • Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance is closed Feb. 9.
  • Adam Broderick Salon, Ridgefield Running Company, Dapper Den Barber Shop, The Cake Box — all closed
  • 109 Cheese & Wine and Deborah Anns Sweet Shoppe have announced closings.

Know someone who’s closed? How about someone who’s open and braving this storm? Email news@theridgefieldpress.com so we can keep this list as fresh as possible throughout the storm.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post In this week's Ridgefield Press Next Post HAN Connecticut News & Snow, Feb. 9
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress