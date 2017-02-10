Art students win awards in Hartford

Ridgefield High School student artists were honored at the Scholastic Art Awards exhibition on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the University of Hartford.

Ridgefield High School senior art students who received $20,000-a-year scholarships to the University of Hartford are William Carpenter, Gabriel Gordon, Stacey Misaray, and Owen Murray. Senior art students who received scholarships to the Lyme Academy of Art are Julie Wang and William Carpenter. Additional art award winners were Calvin Keller and Taylor Ranney for her film. Freshman Zachary Sawtelle received an award for his digital art and the opportunity for a pre-college summer program dedicated to art or design.

The display of work includes traditional media — painting, drawing, graphic arts, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics, and jewelry — as well as newer art forms, including computer art, digital imagery, animation, video, film, and fashion.

Administered by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, it is the largest and oldest student competition in the country. Top state award winners are entered in a national competition in New York City.