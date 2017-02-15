Student news: St. Joseph’s, New Hampshire, and Holy Cross

Matthew Thomas Mazzola and Kristofer William Klemm have been named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall semester.

The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at St. Joseph’s University: Alexandra Howell, studying interdisciplinary health services, Amelia McGrath, English, Mike Rivera, computer science, and Paige Santiago, English.

Scott Smith has been named to the dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College for the fall semester. Smith is majoring in recreation.

Ridgefielder Kyle McCormick has achieved Gold Star recognition and has been named to the president’s list and the dean’s list at the Citadel South Carolina Corps of Cadets for the fall semester.

Carly Gillman of Ridgefield has been named to the provost’s list at Southern Vermont College for the fall semester.

Ridgefielder Carolyn R. Savoia has been named to the dean’s list at Wagner College.

The following Ridgefielders have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall semester: Isabella Arms, high honors; Lea Vivian, high honors; Lauren Linekin, honors; and Talyah Uslianer, honors.

The following Ridgefielders have been named to the dean’s list at Quinnipiac University: Garrett Amill, Liam Birmingham, Jaclyn D’Ambrosio, Maria Dillon, Christopher Misciagna, Jeffrey Mosia, Leah Phelan, and Antoinette Scialo.

Caroline Carr, daughter of Tyler and Christie Carr of Ridgefield, has been named to the dean’s list for the first semester of the 2016-17 academic year at the College of the Holy Cross. She is majoring in political science and philosophy.