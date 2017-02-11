Thrift Shop: Think outside the box this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. What are you going to get your sweetie? It’s time to think outside the box (or typical store) and pay a visit to the Thrift Shop.

How about a picture, a mirror or a new piece of art? Perhaps an antique table or lamp? We receive beautiful and unique items every day. You also can create gifts with a little of this and a little of that. For example, get a nice vase or gardening pot from the Thrift Shop, buy a plant or some flowers and create your own masterpiece. Or, buy some specialty teas or coffee and some nice cookies, then come to the Thrift Shop for an antique china cup and saucer, cute teapot or unique coffee mug. Books make wonderful gifts, jewelry always excites, and you won’t be disappointed with our selection.

Our donations come from your neighbors, many of whom have exceptional taste! And a gift from the Thrift Shop pays back — our proceeds ($150,000 annually) are given to 40 local charities. Think outside the box this Valentine’s Day and visit us at 15 Catoonah Street Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2.