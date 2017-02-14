Recreation Notes: Fencing, cooking classes

You and your children are invited to try fencing for free at the Ridgefield Recreation Center. Challenge your body and mind with the sport of fencing. Train with the legendary Tom Ciccarone, who is a national champion from Candlewood Fencing. Fencing is not only fun and rewarding but it helps students gain admission to prestigious universities throughout the country as well as develop athletic abilities. New introductory clinics are available on Mondays. Children ages 8 to 12 meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Students ages 13 to adult meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Adults age 50 and older meet from 4 to 5 p.m. You can try your first class for free. You must call 203-431-2755 in advance.

Does your child dream of having his or her own restaurant someday? In our new Restaurant Creation Cooking Class, students ages 6 to 10 will produce a different course each class from a certain cuisine and build a restaurant around it. They will be introduced to a variety of cuisines, cooking skills, and presentations. Classes run from March 1 to April 5 and meet on Wednesdays from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. For more information, visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.