Library Lines: With April 15 right around the corner, tax help is here

The income tax filing season is upon us, and the Ridgefield Library can help! We now have copies of the most common IRS and Connecticut state forms and instruction booklets available on the upper level near the adult services desk. If you are looking for less common forms or ones for other states, we can help you find and print what you need. The government and legal reference page on our website also includes links to many useful resources.

On Thursday mornings through April 13, IRS trained and certified volunteers from the AARP Foundation’s Tax-Aide program will be available in the library’s Dayton Program Room to offer free, individualized help to low- and moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 60 and older. Income tax assistance is available by appointment only; call 203-438-4288 for an appointment and a list of all the documents you will need to bring with you.

Don’t forget to make a copy of your completed return for your files — we have copiers on the upper level and in the Commons on the main level, with the very modest charge of 20 cents per page. And if you experience “sticker shock” once you have finished your return, check out one of our many books that outline tax strategies for the self-employed, those planning for retirement and more!