Founders Hall: Caregivers and in-home care

Given a choice, most people would prefer to stay in their own homes as they age. Thankfully, there are many kinds of in-home services that can help people “age in place” safely. Different situations call for various types of services. A sudden medical crisis like a broken bone might require a high level of care over a relatively short time. Progressive medical conditions like Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s diseases might necessitate increasing levels of care. Normal, gradual aging might simply entail help with light household chores. Even after identifying the kind of care that is needed, navigating the wide range of available services can be daunting.

On Friday, Feb. 17, at 1 p.m., Heather McGhie, director of HomeCare by RVNA, will lead a seminar on choosing a caregiver. She will discuss different types of in-home care and the various ways it can be provided. She’ll explain which services Medicare covers. She will also give you the pros and cons of using an agency like hers versus independent contractors.

Whether it’s for a spouse, parent or yourself, choosing a caregiver can feel overwhelming. But there are many resources available to help, including HomeCare by RVNA, the Western Connecticut Area Agency on Aging, and even websites like AARP. This seminar might be a good place to start.

