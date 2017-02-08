League postpones art raffle to Feb. 15

LWV Art Raffle Fundraiser moved from Feb. 9 to 15. The Snow Date for Ridgefield League of Women Voters Art Raffle Fundraiser will be February 15, from 6-9 PM at Sarah’s Wine Bar, 20 West Lane in Ridgefield, Ct. The raffle for the painting “’Evening in the Park” (value $2400) by Hans Fischer will run from 2/9/16 to 5/9/16. The artist will be present. Raffle tickets ($5 each) will be available. Free and open to the public.

