League postpones art raffle to Feb. 15

By The Ridgefield Press on February 8, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

Evening in the Park.

LWV Art Raffle Fundraiser moved from Feb. 9 to 15The Snow Date for Ridgefield League of Women Voters Art Raffle Fundraiser will be February 15, from 6-9 PM at Sarah’s Wine Bar, 20 West Lane in Ridgefield, Ct.  The raffle for the painting “’Evening in the Park” (value $2400) by Hans Fischer will run from 2/9/16 to 5/9/16.  The artist will be present.  Raffle tickets ($5 each) will be available.  Free and open to the public.

