Citizen Police Academy begins March 28

The Citizen Police Academy returns for its third year Tuesday, March 28, to connect the community and the police by educating participants about various aspects of police work.

Participants will gain insight into how their police department works and provides services to the community.

Crime scene investigation, firearms, Tasers, speed enforcement, DUI enforcement, and search and seizure — these are just some of the topics that will be covered at the academy, which meets every Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. for eight weeks.

Classes will be held at police headquarters located at 76 East Ridge Road.

Applicants must be 18 years old at the time of application and should live or work in Ridgefield.

An application can be found at the town’s website, www.ridgefieldct.org. Click on forms and documents at the top of the page, scroll to police, and click View All. The application will be the third form listed.