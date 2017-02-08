The Ridgefield Press

Snowstorm: Public schools, Ridgefield Library announce closings

Thursday’s winter storm hasn’t arrived, yet Ridgefield is already feeling its wrath.

Ridgefield Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Ridgefield Library has also decided to announce its closure for tomorrow — a day ahead of time.

All non-emergency Town offices as well as Parks and Recreation will be closed tomorrow.

If you have a cell phone, confirm that you will receive Town emergency Everbridge notices by logging onto www.ctalert.gov or follow directions on www.ridgefieldct.org  to update your profile information

For weather updates and local business closings, check back in at theridgefieldpress.com Thursday.
HAN Network will be providing traffic updates and regional coverage throughout the day with snow casts scheduled at: 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. To watch those, go to live.han.network/

