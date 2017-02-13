Funny man Moody McCarthy at ROAR fund-raiser

ROAR with Laughter, the annual fund-raiser for Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue, will be held at BMW of Ridgefield on Saturday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. The event’s headliner is Moody McCarthy, a New York City-based stand-up comedian.

For the first time, the silent auction items are open to the public, allowing those who can’t attend the event to bid on two VIP tickets for Live with Kelly and the Chew Show; an Adam Broderick spa package; U.S. Open, New York Rangers, and Mets or Yankee tickets; and a case of La Amante Malbec wine.

Live auction items include tickets to Stephen Colbert and sporting events, a weekend getaway at Winvian resort, and a dinner at the James Beard House.

Tickets and auction information are available online at 501auctions.com/ROARwithLaughter