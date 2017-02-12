Letter: We all come from immigrants

To the Editor:

Watching the news these days is extremely sad, scary and upsetting.

Mr. Trump’s behavior is causing far more “peril to our country” than any immigrant allowed here after their extreme vetting of at least two years.

According to Trump, no one in government before him was as competent, capable, intelligent, insightful, responsible, and smart. No one did anything right. Only the self-appointed savior Trump is all that, and can keep our country safe. Only petty, name calling, bullying Trump knows better than everyone. It is his ignorance, incompetence, belligerence, bigotry, and mental state that will cause “peril to our country.”

It is his encouragement and incitement of hatred, anti-Semitism, and bigotry that will cause “peril to our country.”

He knows not what has always made, and is what makes, our country great. We the people, who all come from immigrants. Most of whom passed by the Statue of Liberty and her welcoming poem “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to be free.” His ancestors included.

He knows not, nor do his supporters, the truth of the text by Pastor Niemoller written at the end of World War II: “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Trade Unionist.Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

People must continue to speak out. Silence is not an option. There is “peril to our country” right now.

I am sick with worry and fear for my country — not because of immigrants — but because of the far more dangerous Trump.

Susan Richter