Zoning commission to host first-floor retail discussion Feb. 21

The Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a discussion of first-floor retail uses in the central business district Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.
- East side of Main Street between Governor Street and Prospect Street.
- West side of Main Street from north of St. Stephen’s Church up to (but not including) Ballard Park.
- North side of Governor Street between Main Street and just west of Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club.
- Both sides of Catoonah Street generally from Main Street west to approximately the Fire House.
- South side of Prospect Street between Main Street and Nature’s Temptation store.
- North side of Prospect Street between Main Street and Grove Street.