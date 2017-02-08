Zoning commission to host first-floor retail discussion Feb. 21

The Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding a discussion of first-floor retail uses in the central business district Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

The CBD Zone generally encompasses the following streets:

East side of Main Street between Governor Street and Prospect Street.

West side of Main Street from north of St. Stephen’s Church up to (but not including) Ballard Park.

North side of Governor Street between Main Street and just west of Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club.

Both sides of Catoonah Street generally from Main Street west to approximately the Fire House.

South side of Prospect Street between Main Street and Nature’s Temptation store.

North side of Prospect Street between Main Street and Grove Street.

The commission meets in the Town Hall Annex located 66 Prospect Street.

All are invited to attend.