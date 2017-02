To mark the occasion of the 100th day of school, Ms. Kasinskas’ seventh grade class at Saint Mary School took the challenge to give back to their community. The class surpassed their goal of 100 items and donated 113 to the Ridgefield Food Pantry. Some of the items included boxes of cereal, cans of soup, fruit cups, rice, pasta, apple sauce, and canisters of oatmeal.

