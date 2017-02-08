Can-do attitude lifts food pantry

Ridgefield Boy Scout troops dropped off food at the food pantry in Town Hall last week. The food and other non-perishables were collected by all four Boy Scout troops here in town (Troops 49, 76, 116, and 431) at the annual Connecticut Yankee Council Klondike Derby held in Redding. Donations were made by more than 20 troops and Cub Scout packs from more than a dozen towns in the local area.

Troop 76 Senior Patrol Leader Dan Wroblewski and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Andrew Breitenbach delivered the food donations to Social Services Director Tony Phillips and Karen Gaudian, coordinator of the town’s food pantry.