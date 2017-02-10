Ridgefield orthodontist Dr. Blaine Langberg recently asked his patients to fill a basket for the Ridgefield Food Pantry. When the basket was filled, Langberg took the food to the food pantry, along with a donation of $500. Langberg is shown above with Karen Gaudian and Tony Phillips of Ridgefield Social Services with a check and the food donations.
Langberg’s food drive raises $500 for social services
By The Ridgefield Press on February 10, 2017 in Business, Community, People, Town Government · 0 Comments
