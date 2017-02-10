The Ridgefield Press

Langberg’s food drive raises $500 for social services

By The Ridgefield Press on February 10, 2017 in Business, Community, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Dr. Blaine Langberg with Karen Gaudian and Tony Phillips (center) of Ridgefield Social Services.

Ridgefield orthodontist Dr. Blaine Langberg recently asked his patients to fill a basket for the Ridgefield Food Pantry. When the basket was filled, Langberg took the food to the food pantry, along with a donation of $500. Langberg is shown  above with Karen Gaudian and Tony Phillips of Ridgefield Social Services with a check and the food donations.

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Patricia Gotimer, East Ridge math teacher Next Post Sixth spelling bee for RVNA March 8
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress