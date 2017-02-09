Boys & Girls Club considers expansion

Kids need more room to play these days.

That’s why the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield is looking to expand at its 41 Governor Street location.

To achieve such development, the club would need to get approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission to modify regulations to the town’s central business district.

Attorney Robert Jewell presented a pre-submission concept to the commission at its Feb. 7 meeting to gauge the potential reaction to the required zone change for the expansion.

Assistant Planner Adam Schnell said there were mixed opinions.

“There are some concerns with the idea of expanding the central business district without looking at all aspects,” he said.

“When there’s any type of zone change, it’s important to weigh the positive and negative effects.”