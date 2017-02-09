Fox Hill vandalism: Mailboxes, walls spray painted

Spray-painted mailboxes and walls at Fox Hill were reported to the Ridgefield Police Department on Jan. 25 and 30.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said that the “tagging” style graffiti was reported on two separate occasions, and damaged property, including two brick walls, a stone wall, the sides of two garages, a Fox Hill mailbox unit used by multiple residents, and another mailbox owned by the U.S. Postal Service.

Kreitz stressed that any type of graffiti is considered an act of vandalism and Fox Hill residents have been notified.

Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to call police headquarters at 203-438-6531.