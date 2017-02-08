Zoning commission appoints Bob Cascella

The Planning and Zoning Commission appointed Bob Cascella at its meeting Tuesday night. Cascella will fill a Republican vacancy left by former commissioner Peter Chipouras last month.

The commission interviewed two candidates, Cascella and Robert Cousins, and determined that Cascella — a former Board of Finance member with a background in real estate — was the better fit.

“Given the nine-month period that’s left in the term … it’s best to have someone with less of a learning curve at this time,” said Assistant Planner Adam Schnell.