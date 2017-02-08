The Ridgefield Press

Zoning commission appoints Bob Cascella

By Ivanha Paz on February 8, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Planning and Zoning Commission appointed Bob Cascella at its meeting Tuesday night. Cascella will fill a Republican vacancy left by former commissioner Peter Chipouras last month.

The commission interviewed two candidates, Cascella and Robert Cousins, and determined that Cascella — a former Board of Finance member with a background in real estate — was the better fit.

“Given the nine-month period that’s left in the term … it’s best to have someone with less of a learning curve at this time,” said Assistant Planner Adam Schnell.  

 

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Focus groups open to business owners Next Post Energize Connecticut Center in second year at new location
About author

Ivanha Paz


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress