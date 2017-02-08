Focus groups open to business owners

Real estate, small business, manufacturing, financial technology, and health technology are among the topics at a series of focus groups in February and March presented by the Western Connecticut Council of Governments, of which Ridgefield is a member.

Feedback from the focus groups will be used in an economic development strategy for the region for the next five years. The council consists of the mayors and first selectmen of Bethel, Bridgewater, Brookfield, Danbury, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, New Fairfield, New Milford, Newtown, Norwalk, Redding, Ridgefield, Sherman, Stamford, Weston, Westport, and Wilton. Business owners may also take an online survey to provide feedback. The schedule of focus groups is available at westcog.org