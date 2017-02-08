Community sing-along at Ridgefield Library Sunday

Longing for the patriotic songs and folk songs of the campfire? Remember those great songs like “ Shenandoah, America the Beautiful, Oklahoma, Let There Be Peace on Earth, You’ve Got A Friend..”

Come sing these great songs from many different folk and theater traditions from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Ridgefield Library’s downstairs program room.

Musical hosts are Edwin Taylor, Faith Ferry and Deborah Katchko-Gray.

Bring drums and guitars, but most of all voices!

Songbooks are provided- no fee for more information cantordebbie@gmail.com

There will be additional sign-alongs Sundays March 26 and May 7.