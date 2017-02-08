The Ridgefield Press

Community sing-along at Ridgefield Library Sunday

By The Ridgefield Press on February 8, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Longing for the patriotic songs and folk songs of the campfire? Remember those great songs like “ Shenandoah, America the Beautiful, Oklahoma, Let There Be Peace on Earth, You’ve Got A Friend..”   

Come sing these great songs from many different folk and theater traditions from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Ridgefield Library’s downstairs program room. 

Musical hosts are Edwin Taylor, Faith Ferry and Deborah Katchko-Gray.

Bring drums and guitars, but most of all voices!  

Songbooks are provided- no fee   for more information cantordebbie@gmail.com

There will be additional sign-alongs Sundays March 26 and May 7.

 

 

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Letter: The real value of senior tax benefits
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress