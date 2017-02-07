Raymond James Donahue, father of Ridgefielder

Raymond James Donahue, 87, of Patterson, New York passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Danbury Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Raymond was born on August 31, 1929 in Yonkers, New York to Thomas and Mary Donahue, both originally from County Roscommon, Ireland. He is predeceased by his older brothers, Joseph, Thomas and James and his younger sister, Ann Clohesy.

Raymond was educated in Yonkers and went on to proudly serve his country in the military in Germany during the Korean War.

Raymond’s professional career as a chemical engineer spanned over 40 years with Stauffer Chemical/Akzo Nobel in Dobbs Ferry, New York.

Fishing, hunting, gardening and woodworking were some of Raymond’s favorite pastimes. He loved spending time watching birds and animals in the great outdoors and was famous for meticulously maintaining the privet hedges surrounding his property. He particularly enjoyed many years of traveling with his devoted wife of 57 years, Eileen Malloy.

In addition to his wife, Eileen, Raymond is survived by his three children, Patricia Ross and her husband Stephen of Ridgefield, Connecticut; Raymond Donahue and his wife Kathryn of New Fairfield, Connecticut and Kathleen LeBarron and her husband Paul of North Salem, New York.

Raymond was an especially proud grandfather of Alexander Ross, Jack Donahue and Kate Donahue. He loved traveling with them, cheering loudly while they played sports and sharing his artistic talents. His contagious laugh and wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed by his family.

A special thanks is extended from Raymond’s family to the entire staff at Danbury Hospital.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Edward the Confessor in New Fairfield, Connecticut at a future date.