The Ridgefield Press

Caplan leads sports ethics book talk Thursday

By The Ridgefield Press on February 7, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Ridgefielder Dr. Arthur Leonard Caplan will discuss his new book Thursday night at the library.

Ridgefielder Dr. Arthur Leonard Caplan will be at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. to discuss his latest book, The Ethics of Sports.  

This talk will explore a variety of sports ethics questions and involve the audience in a discussion of cases, codes, legal opinions and regulatory decisions.

Caplan is a professor of bioethics and Director of the Division of Medical Ethics at NYU Langone Medical Center. To register and for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Letter: Our sincerest gratitude following loss of our son Next Post Senator Boucher announces plan to restore education funding
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress