To the Editor:

On behalf of the entire Masters family we would like to thank the generous, kind and compassionate outpouring of affection and generosity from friends, neighbors and folks all over town this last week in response to the loss of our son.

In our darkest moments, we were engulfed in the goodness of Ridgefield and our small-town community.

Our gratitude is immeasurable.

With Love,

Di and Paul Masters

and the Masters tribe