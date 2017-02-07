Discovery Museum presents free lecture, Dive into ‘Sex in the Sea’

The Discovery Museum, 4450 Park Avenue, Bridgeport will present a free lecture, Dive into ‘Sex in the Sea’ on Friday, Feb. 10, from 6-9 p.m., by Marah J. Hardt, author of the best-selling book Sex in the Sea. Hardt will discuss the staggering ways life begets life under the waves and how we are more intimately connected to the affairs of the deep than we may realize. A book signing will immediately follow the lecture, along with light refreshments.

Hardt is a doctor of philosophy, a marine scientist and storyteller. She works with leading entrepreneurs and innovators in the ocean world to identify solutions to the global overfishing crisis, including breakthrough aquaculture, pairing story with fish, and increasing adoption of better traceability technology.

Prior to her work with Future of Fish, Hardt spent five years as founder of OceanInk, working as a consultant investigating coral reef health, fishery impacts, and ocean acidification. She also was a research fellow at Blue Ocean Institute, where she launched their climate change program, including an initiative to engage scientists and religious leaders in constructive conversation about halting climate change.

More information is available at discoverymuseum.org.