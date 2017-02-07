John Michael Hannah, 66, died Sunday, Jan. 22 at Norwalk Hospital.

Mike was born in Batesburg, S.C. on Nov. 8, 1950 to the late George R. and Ann Jewkes Hannah. He attended Newton-Conover H.S. in N.C., and Clemson University in S.C..

Hannah moved to Ridgefield in 1984 with his wife Cathy. He was a former owner of Merritt Home Products in Norwalk, and went on to establish Hannah’s Home Improvement in Ridgefield.

He is survived by his wife Catharine O’Brien Hannah of Ridgefield; sons Michael, Patrick and Lucas; and a daughter Megan Valencic of Washington, Ill. and her children Holly and Jake.

He is survived by five brothers: Thomas, James, George, William, and Francis; and sisters Marybeth Rabold, Ellen Hannah-Massey, and Ann Jewkes.

Friends may call at Collins Funeral Home 92 East Ave. Norwalk Sunday, Feb. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. for a memorial celebration.

Donations may be made to Stand Up and Play Foundation 837 Grenada Dr. Vista, Calif. 92083 or at www.StandUpandPlay.org. Please your designate gift for Candlewood Valley Country Club, New Milford, Conn.

