Ridgefield dominates in win over Trumbull

After building an insurmountable lead, the Ridgefield High boys swim team floated to a 102-68 victory over Trumbull in the final dual meet of the regular season Monday afternoon at the Barlow Mountain pool.

The Tigers won the first nine events — and added second-place finishes in seven of them — to go ahead 102-37 by the end of the 200 freestyle relay. Ridgefield then swam exhibition (no points) in the final three races, allowing Trumbull to score 31 unanswered points.

It was the third consecutive triumph for the Tigers, who ended the regular season with a 6-4 record. Ridgefield begins the post-season at the FCIAC championship meet March 2 at Greenwich High School.

Liam Riebling won two individual events and swam on two first-place relays to lead the Tigers past Trumbull. Riebling prevailed in the 50 freestyle (26.24 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.04), and he combined with Luke Hruska, AJ Bornstein and Max Gagnon to finish first in the 200 medley relay (1:56.47), and with Luke Wang, Jared Nussbaum and Alex Burns to win the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.75).

Also placing first for Ridgefield were Caitlin Inall in the diving competition (216.75 points), Wang in the 100 freestyle (57.54), Kieran Smith in the 400 freestyle (4:19.38), AJ Bornstein in the 200 freestyle (2:12.12), and Jared Nussbaum in the 200 individual medley (2:22.99).

Second-place individual finishes came from Trey O’Malley in the 200 IM and the 400 freestyle, Vidur Hareesh in the 200 freestyle, Hruska in the 100 butterfly, and Burns in the 100 freestyle.

Smith, Burns, O’Malley and Seth Boehle were second in the 200 medley relay, and Bornstein, Hruska, O’Malley and Smith finished second in the 200 freestyle relay.

Placing third for Ridgefield were Jack Coughlin in the 500 freestyle, James DeMatteo in the 200 freestyle, and Jackson Cashman in the 50 freestyle.