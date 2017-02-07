Ridgefield property transfers: Jan. 26-Jan. 31

Five houses worth a total of $4,034,000 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Jan. 26 and Jan. 31. The town received $10,085 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

338 Barrack Hill Road: Russell Kamensky to Shane and Stacy Gogarty of Grove Street, Jan. 26, $606,000.

62 Standish Drive: Thomas and Lisa Libretto of Lexington, Mass., to Anthony and Makenzie Peretore of Wilton, Jan. 26, $1,005,000.

112 Barry Avenue: Susan Knoche to Lori and Zeljko Kumanovic, Jan. 26, $525,000.

55 Wilton Road East: Margaret Price Sims to Stephen and Rebecca Mucchetti of Farmingville Road, Jan. 27, $1,150,000.

7 New Street: Robert Wengel of Golf Lane to Michael Brophy of North Street, Jan. 30, $748,000.