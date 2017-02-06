Cops: Residents should lock vehicles at home

Almost 20 unlocked cars were broken into while parked at homes over the weekend, cops say

Capt. Jeff Kreitz told The Press that the Ridgefield Police Department is investigating more than a dozen reports of parked vehicles being entered in the following areas of town: Old Stagecoach Road, Bob Hill Road, Todds Road, Aspen Ledges Drive, Great Hill Road, Douglas Lane, Mountain Road and Lakeview Drive.

All of the incidents took place overnight between Sunday, Feb. 5, and Monday, Feb. 6.

The vehicles were rummaged through with some of the owners reporting items stolen, Capt. Kreitz said.

The northern area of town wasn’t the only area of town being struck with a series car break-ins.

According to Capt. Kreitz, the department received five reports of unlocked, parked vehicles being entered on Route 7 between Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.

He added that all of those cars were rummaged through with some of the owners reporting items stolen.

“We would like to remind everyone to lock your vehicles and remove all valuables,” Capt. Kreitz said. “Please report any suspicious activity to the Ridgefield Police Department at 203-438-6531 or dial 911 in the event of an emergency.”

Parking lots to driveways

Over the summer, several cars were broken into in the parking lot of the rec center.

In November, unlocked vehicles were entered at the parking lots of two different childcare facilities in town. In one incident, a pocketbook was stolen

On Dec. 1, another car was broken into at a childcare facility.

Last month, police said that they were investigating three separate reports of larcenies from vehicles parked at homes in the Peaceable Street area.

In that release, Capt. Kreitz said that the department has responded to 13 reports of personal items being stolen from cars parked at home since Dec. 13, 2016.