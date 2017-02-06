Cars stolen at Branchville train station, Lakeview Drive home

More cars have been stolen — one parked at a Lakeview Drive home and another at the Branchville train station, police report.

A Chevy Suburban was stolen from the train station Saturday, Feb. 4, around 11 p.m. and was found in the West Redding train station parking lot Sunday, Feb. 5.

On Lakeview Drive, a resident reported that a Saab 9-3 was stolen Monday, Feb. 6.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said that the car was parked in the driveway of the home.

He added that keys were in both cars at the time of theft.

There have now been four cars stolen in Ridgefield in 2017 — three from homes, one from the train station.

“We would like to remind everyone to lock your vehicles and remove all valuables,” Capt. Kreitz said. “Please report any suspicious activity to the Ridgefield Police Department at 203-438-6531 or dial 911 in the event of an emergency.”