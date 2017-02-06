Ridgefield ski teams sweep opponents

For the second straight week, nobody was faster than the Ridgefield High girls ski team.

With its six scoring skiers all placing in the top-22 overall, Ridgefield swept five opponents in head-to-head races and also had the fastest time (301.08 seconds) of all 10 teams competing at Mount Southington last Thursday. The Tigers were more than eight seconds faster than Greenwich, which was second with a time of 309.64.

Ridgefield’s victories came against Wilton (320.65), Pomperaug (331.98), St. Luke’s (350.25), Westhill (357.77), and Litchfield (disqualified).

The Ridgefield boys team wasn’t too shabby, either. The Tigers had a combined time of 286.77 seconds to win their five head-to-head races and finish second behind Greenwich (285.14) among all 13 teams competing.

Ridgefield got triumphs over Pomperaug (291.65), Wilton (293.43), Litchfield (330.84), Westhill (344.75), and St. Luke’s (disqualified).

Katie Dimm led the attack for the Ridgefield girls, placing third overall in a field of 90 skiers with a two-run combined time of 47.83 seconds.

Also in the top 10 for the Tigers was Sloan Coughlin, who finished eighth in a time of 49.13.

Hailey Guerra (12th, 49.98), Lauren Tsai (13th, 50.41), Mia Nielsen (18th, 51.61) and Johanna Braun (22nd, 52.12) also contributed to Ridgefield’s team time.

Macrae Benziger was the top overall finisher for the Ridgefield boys team. Benziger had a two-run combined time of 46.55 to place fifth in a field of 111 skiers.

Matt Bornstein (13th, 47.30), Niels van Beek (15th, 47.50) and Alex O’Reilly (20th, 48.38) added top-20 overall finishes for the Tigers, while Luke Faillaci (24th, 48.50) and Jenner Hagele (25th, 48.54) also contributed to the team time.

Notes: Ridgefield’s Chelsea Schwartz won the girls junior varsity race with a two-run time of 55.56 seconds.

Both Ridgefield varsity teams end the regular season this Wednesday at Mount Southington.