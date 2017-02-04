‘The Generator’ to be held at Bach to Rock Feb. 13

The Ridgefield Arts Council invites local artists and creative professionals to the next installment of “The Generator.” The networking event will feature three speakers discussing their respective artistic endeavors, and will be held at 7:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13 at Bach to Rock.

During the event, artists, writers and performers gather with the goal of learning, sharing, and networking with others to enhance both their creative process and their careers. The events are managed via the website Meetup.com and feature innovative speakers, arts demonstrations and presentations geared toward the creative community.

Wendy Mitchell, Director of Ridgefield Bach to Rock and former Executive Director of Sandy Hook Arts Center for Kids, will discuss how music and the arts helped her and others through dark times including the tragic shootings in her hometown of Sandy Hook and her battle with a rare and aggressive type of breast cancer. Mitchell is a writer and musician who is committed to helping others through the power of the arts through her writing, music and volunteer work. Wendy founded The SHACK (Sandy Hook Arts Center for Kids) as a creative way for kids and families to heal through the power of the arts through free music and art programs. In 2014, Wendy was awarded one of the “Top 10 Most Fascinating People of 2013” by Hearst Media for her volunteer work at The SHACK.

Singer/songwriter George Brennan will speak about how his love for Ridgefield inspires so much of his songwriting. He will share effective ways songs can be produced and marked in regards to digital distribution, social media, and the trends to avoid from years of personal experience. In addition, he will give a short performance. Brennan has written over 300 songs with music appearing on MTV, CNN, iTunes, and Amazon just to name a few. Brennan has performed at A Taste of Ridgefield, Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ, Women’s Center of Greater Danbury, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Molly Ann Tango Memorial Foundation, Newcomers Club of Ridgefield, Redding Rock N Roots Revival, and RMAC.

Vocalist and pianist Caren Cole will perform a song on piano and vocals, and speak about the ways that live music performance and education enriches our community and facilities healing. An award-winning professional musician and vocalist, Cole’s work has taken her through television, film, on and off Broadway and the studio. As a songwriter Cole’s songs have been featured in film, television and theater, including Broadway’s “The Buddy Holly Story” and “Jersey Boys”.

Following the brief presentations, members of The Generator will be encouraged to mix and mingle with presenters and each other. Creative types who live in and around Ridgefield are welcome to attend. Cost of attending The Generator is $5 for pre-registration (via meetup.com/The-Generator-Ridgefield-CT) or $10 at the door, which covers the cost of wine and light snacks.

Bach to Rock is located at 15 Danbury Road in Ridgefield. For more information about the Ridgefield Arts Council, visit their Facebook page.