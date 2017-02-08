Student news: Fairfield University, Colby College and University of Maryland

Kendall Downend and Noah Money have been named to the academic honors list for work completed during the fall semester at Northfield Mount Hermon.

Cullen Scheer of Ridgefield was named a Clarkson University Presidential Scholar by Clarkson University President Anthony Collins during the fall semester.

Ridgefielder Daniel Pelgrift was named to the dean’s list at Worcester Polytechnic Institute for the fall semester.

Bryan Timothy Bunt of Ridgefield was named to the dean’s list at Bentley University for the fall 2016 semester.

Colby College student Ava M. Colarusso of Ridgefield returns from studying in France.

Three Ridgefielders were named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont for the fall semester: Matthew Betschart, Sarah Hill and Rebekah Silver.

Iowa State University student Nicole R. Ferrero of Ridgefield has been named to the dean’s list. Ferrero is majoring in veterinary medicine.

The following students from Ridgefield have been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University: James Ringkamp, Class of 2018, majoring in communication studies; Ryan Debany, Class of 2017, finance; Brendan Maguire, Class of 2018, finance; Margaret Brassinga, Class of 2018, nursing; and Rebecca Sullivan, Class of 2019, studio art.

Ridgefielder Katie Ketner, grade 10, has been named to the honor roll for the first marking period of the fall term at The Harvey School.

Miami University student Kelly Janasek spent the fall semester in Spain as part of a study abroad group. Janasek, from Ridgefield, is majoring in marketing.

Springfield College named Ridgefielder Kristen Walsh to the dean’s list for the fall term. Walsh is studying dance.

The following Ridgefielders from the University of Scranton have been named to the dean’s list: Laura Goodman, a sophomore journalism-electronic media major, Zachary Black, a junior computer engineering major, and Patrick Budicini, a freshman finance major.

Alex Gabriele, Class of 2019, majoring in communications, and Brett Getz, 2019, exploratory professional studies, were named to the dean’s list at Eastern Connecticut State University.

The following Ridgefielders from Fairfield University have been named to the dean’s list: Alec R. Black, Paul Bova, Christine Kelly Ducey, Jared Paul Kuehner, Matthew R. Lee, Elizabeth M. Trillo, and Cameron Douglas Whitelaw.

The following Ridgefielders at the University of Connecticut have been named to the dean’s list: Daniel Albano, Kimberlee Arnett, Caroline Ball, Colby Bedard, Julie Cahill, Austin Carfi, Ryan Chester, Kent Coleman, Micah Collins, and Sara Dietzman.

Also, Amanda Gervais, Steven Ignatowich, Meredith Kresic, Meredith Kriz, Catherine Lenz, Emma Llanos, Shane Luery, Kaitlyn McCann, Shayla Morris, and Andrew Morrison.

Also, Claire Phelan, Alec Pisanelli, Olivia Prehodka, Alexandra Retter, Emily Robertson, Samuel Rostow, Logan Schier, Kevin Side, Jordan Smith, Jun Takeda, Raymond Tran, Rebecca Welch, and Yue Yang.

Ridgefielder Georganna C. Benedetto, Class of 2019, was named to the dean’s list at Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

Sean Connolly of Ridgefield was named to the dean’s list at Miami University. Connolly is earning a bachelor of science degree in business, majoring in accountancy.

Ridgefielders Jessica Camarda and Noelle Santori have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Hartford.

Samantha Shiller, a 2014 graduate of Ridgefield High School, has just returned from Shanghai, China, where she completed a semester abroad studying Chinese economics and culture at the College of International Exchange at Shanghai University. Shiller is double majoring in government/politics and Mandarin at the University of Maryland.

The following Ridgefielders have been named to the dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.: Liam Smith, Amanda Milot, Emma Gengo, Elizabeth Sledge, Harrison Levesque, and Hannah Brennan.

The following students from Ridgefield have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Delaware for the fall semester: Alex Abrahams, Michael Cali, Matthew Chittenden, Rebecca Lawrence, Rachel Moroknek, Jayme Soyak, Jeffrey Storm, and Zachary Ward.